Shahjahan remanded to CBI custody for 8 more days in a separate case

Kolkata: The Basirhat Sub Divisional Court on Thursday remanded Sheikh Shahjahan to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for eight days in connection with another case registered against him.



Sources said that after completion of a police custody period of 14 days, including the tenure Shahjahan was in state police custody, he was produced at the Basirhat court on Thursday. This time, the CBI sought his custody in connection with another case. Earlier, Shahjahan was in custody in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director.

This time, the CBI had sought Shahjahan’s custody in connection with the case registered based on the suo motu FIR of the state police.

Meanwhile, the ED officials on Thursday conducted a raid at the house of a man identified as Moslem Sheikh who is said to be close to Shahjahan. During the raid, ED officials found two expensive cars which were found to be registered in Shahjahan’s name.

The cars were eventually seized by the ED officers. The ED team also conducted raids at the Sandeshkhali fish market where Shahjahan’s involvement is suspected.