Shahid Diwas: Brijwasi likely to be on stage with Trinamool leaders

Cooch Behar: This year, Uttam Kumar Brijwasi from Dinhata is expected to appear on the main stage at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Shahid Diwas rally on July 21, at Kolkata Dharmatala. If all goes as planned, his presence will send out a strong political statement on behalf of the party.

On Thursday evening, Brijwasi shared the stage with North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha during a preparatory meeting held by the Dinhata-Natkobari Trinamool Congress for the upcoming July 21 event.

Bringing Brijwasi into the spotlight appears to be a strategic move by Trinamool

Congress. Recently, he received an NRC notice from the Assam government, accusing him of illegal entry into India.

In response, the party seems to be using his case to intensify its campaign against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam. Simultaneously, the move is also seen as an outreach to the influential Rajbanshi community, with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. Deepak Kumar Bhattacharya, Trinamool Congress president of Dinhata Block II, stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has personally enquired about Uttam’s situation. Uttam is keen to attend the July 21 event and speak to the Chief Minister directly. The party is making all necessary arrangements to ensure his presence in Kolkata.”

The NRC notice to Brijwasi, a resident of Chowdhuryhaat in Dinhata, has sparked political uproar across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already criticised the Assam and Central governments over the issue.

With the Rajbanshi vote holding significant weight in North Bengal, Trinamool’s response appears to be both political and symbolic.