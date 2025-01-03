Shahi Jama Masjid survey report submitted in court

Lucknow: The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, central to a decades-old dispute, has been submitted to the Chandausi court by advocate commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav. The 40-page report, compiled during surveys on November 19 and 24, remains sealed, awaiting instructions from the Supreme Court before its contents are revealed.

Raghav, who submitted the report to Civil Division judge Aditya Singh on Thursday, attributed the delay to health issues. “The survey was detailed, relying on extensive photos and videos taken over two days. While my health caused some delay, the report has now been filed and will stay sealed until the Supreme Court issues directives,” he explained.

The survey itself sparked controversy, with the second session on November 24 coinciding with violent clashes that left five dead. “Those events cast a shadow over our lives,” said Rajiv Kumar, a local shopkeeper. “Many are still living in fear, hoping for resolution without further conflict.”

The legal battle stems from claims by Hindu petitioners that the Shahi Jama Masjid stands on the ruins of Shri Harihar temple, allegedly demolished in 1529 by Mughal emperor Babur.

Mahant Rishi Raj Giri of Kailadevi temple, a key petitioner, remarked: “This site is believed to be where Lord Vishnu’s Dashavatar Kalki will incarnate. There are elements within the mosque that indicate its origins as a temple.”

The Hindu side, represented by Supreme Court lawyer Harishankar Jain and his son Vishnushankar, submitted a 95-page petition citing historical texts and archaeological evidence. The petitioners also include Mahant Dinanath and social activists Vedpal Singh, Madanpal, Rakesh Kumar and Jeetpal Yadav.

The advocate commissioner emphasised that no party, including the court itself, could access the report until a Supreme Court directive is issued. “The findings are locked in judicial procedure, and any future steps depend on potential appeals in higher courts,” Raghav said.

Meanwhile, the situation has stoked concerns in Sambhal. “We only want peace. The past violence cannot be repeated,” urged Ayesha Begum, a resident near the mosque.

This dispute, entwining historical, religious and communal sensitivities, remains a focal point of national attention as the legal battle unfolds.