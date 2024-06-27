Shaheed Diwas: Trinamool unveils poster on social media

Kolkata: Kickstarting the preparations for the July 21 Shaheed Dibas (Martyrs’ Day) programme, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday unveiled the poster on its social media.

It will be the first big event that will be organised by the party after its massive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool uploaded the poster on its X handle urging its supporters to join the Martyrs’ Day programme in Dharmatala. The poster carries a photograph of the party chief Mamata Banerjee with the caption “Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo” (Come to Dharmatala to commemorate the Martyrs).

According to the ruling party’s press statement, the programme is slated to be conducted at noon on July 21 with the Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee as the main speaker at the event.

The day holds special significance for Trinamool Congress, as it organises a mass rally every year in remembrance of the 13 people, who were shot dead by police in Kolkata during a protest movement led by Mamata Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

“As the West Bengal State

President of Youth Congress, Banerjee had organised a rally to the Writers’ Building demanding that the voters’ ID card be made the only valid document to verify voters to stop rampant “scientific rigging”.

However, police inflicted brutal violence on the spot injuring several and leaving 13 dead. Since then, an annual rally has been held on this day every year, dedicated to the memory of the 13 martyrs,” reads the press statement.

Trinamool in the last year observed July 21 as “Shrodhha Diwas” following the massive victory of TMC in the Panchayat polls.

The party supremo had announced that July 21 would be observed as a day to pay homage to those who were killed in post-poll violence, besides the martyrs who laid down their lives in 1993.

As per the instruction of the party supremo, the Trinamool Congress observed the day as “Shrodhha Diwas”.