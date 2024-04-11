Shah slams Mamata for misleading people on CAA

(WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “misleading” people on the CAA and giving “a red-carpet welcome to infiltrators” for vote bank politics, emphasising that refugees should apply for citizenship without apprehension.

Addressing an election rally in Balurghat, his first in Bengal since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Shah slammed the TMC government “for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case” and for filing cases against NIA officials.