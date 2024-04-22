Shah skips Darjeeling rally due to ‘inclement weather’

Siliguri: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his visit to Darjeeling, reportedly owing to inclement weather not allowing his chopper to land. The Union minister then flew to Katihar where he addressed an election campaign.



Opposition parties were quick to claim that the inclement political climate had forced Shah to stay away. However, Shah sent an audio clip that was played over the microphone in which the Union Home minister assured peace, development and resolution of the Gorkha issues.

“The helicopter had taken off but owing to very few people on the ground he did not come. There were around 4000 chairs but not 1500 people also,” claimed Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

Later, Raju Bista played an audio clip address in which Shah assured that the BJP-led Union government is working to ensure that the Gorkhas get justice and that the Indian Constitution would ensure justice to the Gorkhas. Shah further stated that Centre is seriously considering granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha left out communities.

“Modiji has made a number of schemes on tourism and tea garden workers. However, the TMC does not allow us to implement the labour laws. Earlier, the Left and TMC did nothing but instigat bloodshed in the Hills. Only Modiji can ensure peace and development,” added Shah in the audio clip.