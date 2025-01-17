Shah Rukh, Salman’s lives also under threat, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on Saif Ali Khan. She also said that actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been facing threats to their lives as well. “It’s very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan.

I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable,” Banerjee posted on X.

She also mentioned that the culprit should be caught soon. She expressed concern for legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and said that the whole family should be given security. “It is very shocking. The culprit must be apprehended. Sharmila Tagore belongs to the Tagore family, which we hold in high regard. Her entire family must be protected and they should get justice. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s lives are also reportedly under threat. Saif was not in this list, yet he was attacked. It is unfortunate. I am unsure if there is a conspiracy behind this, but the government must take strict and decisive action,” she said.

At a time when Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress’ Bandra East MP Varsha Gaekwad raised concerns about lapses in the security of Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai, Banerjee said: “Bengal has the best law and order as compared to the other parts of the country. I respect every state, but they have their own problems.”

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also expressed concern about the health of the ‘Omkara’ actor. “Earlier Salman Khan was attacked, Baba Siddiqui was killed. If the government cannot provide security to such big celebrities then what about the common people?” he said. However, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that Mumbai is ‘safe’.