Shah Rukh Khan confirms meeting with Messi in city

KOLKATA: Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has confirmed his presence at the Messi event on December 13 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Argentina’s World Cup hero Messi is kicking off his four-city India tour from Kolkata on Sunday.

Taking to the social media on Thursday, Shah Rukh confirmed and posted: “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’.” The ‘Pathaan’ actor further added, “See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

Along with SRK, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and tennis legend Leander Paes are also expected at the event. As part of the visit, Messi will inaugurate a 70-foot idol near Sreebhumi.

Messi’s last visit was in 2011 in Kolkata when he led Argentina in that iconic friendly against Venezuela at the

Salt Lake Stadium.