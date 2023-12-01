‘Shah must condemn BJP leaders for disrespecting national anthem’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy on Friday demanded intervention of the Union Home minister Amit Shah after the BJP MLAs had shown disrespect to the national anthem.



Roy said that Shah should warn BJP MLAs against doing any such thing. Roy in the same breath attacked the state BJP saying that they created chaos only to shield the flop show that was displayed on the day Shan attended a rally at Dharmatala.

“National anthem was insulted a second time by the BJP on Thursday to hide the flop rally of Shah. Anti-national activities were performed. No state or Central leaders of the BJP have sought an apology for this. It is a shameful act. Shah must condemn these BJP leaders. The BJP MLAs should tender an unconditional apology for what they have done. We condemn shameful displays of politics,” Roy said.

Roy on Thursday said that his party had written to the Speaker seeking permission to conduct a demonstration outside the Assembly on November 28, 29, and 30 to protest against the Centre’s deprivation of Bengal and the decision to hold Bengal’s rightful dues.

Based on a specific complaint, the Kolkata Police on Thursday registered an FIR against 12 BJP legislators at Hare Street Police Station for allegedly “disrespecting” the national anthem on the state Assembly premises. The case was handed over to the detective department of the city police. As many as 5 MLAs have been asked to appear at Kolkata Police headquarters at Lal Bazar on Monday. The rest may be summoned later.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when Trinamool Congress legislators clad in black dresses led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were protesting in front of B R Ambedkar statue within the Assembly premises against the non-payment of central dues to the state government under various centrally-sponsored schemes. When TMC’s protest session was about to end, a group of BJP legislators led by Adhikari arrived at the Assembly premises. BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, were seen shouting “thieves, thieves” slogans pointing at the protesting demonstrations of the Trinamool Congress. The matter was brought to the attention of the Speaker of the House. Three Trinamool Congress legislators handed over a complaint letter on this count to him. Based on this complaint, an FIR on this count was registered against the 12 BJP MLAs.