Shah is the ‘worst’ HM of India since Independence: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a vitriolic attack on Amit Shah, calling him the “worst” Home minister of India since Independence.

Banerjee was speaking at Kolkata airport before flying to Delhi. Attacking Shah on national security issues, Banerjee said: “Shah is the worst Home Minister of India since India got Independence. Who protects the international border here? It is the BSF. BSF is under the Union Home Ministry. Who is responsible for the law-and-order situation in J&K? It is the Central government. If Infiltration happens in Bengal along the international borders who will be responsible? Shah must resign.”

Earlier in the day Shah while touring Bengal attacked the Bengal government in “infiltration” issue. Banerjee also asked who would be responsible for the Delhi blast. “Four days before the Bihar elections, a blast took place in Delhi. Who is responsible for this? In Pahalgam, four terrorists butchered 26 people in broad daylight. Shah is the most worthless Home Minister since Independence,” Banerjee added.

“Assam Chief Minister is saying if someone speaks in Bengali, he/she will be taken to detention camps. What action did you take against him,” Banerjee slammed Shah. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar a few days ago stated that if the BJP comes to power there will be nothing called international border, Banerjee said. Attacking Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari without taking name, Banerjee said: “The person who was seen taking bribes on camera was sitting behind the Union Home minister during a Press conference.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, without naming Abhishek directly, Shah trained his guns on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, remarking that under the current dispensation, “only Bhaipo has the right to make money, not the common man”.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Delhi on Wednesday. He will lead a party delegation that would place several questions before the CEC.