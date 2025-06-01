Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory near Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat on the outskirts of Kolkata, asserting that it will help in taking a holistic approach towards investigation of complex cases in eastern and northeastern states. Shah said the inauguration marks a significant milestone in the Centre’s long-standing efforts to build a secure, transparent and evidence-driven criminal justice system. "It is a moment of immense satisfaction as we continue to strengthen each link in the chain of modern forensic and investigative infrastructure," he said. "This will significantly contribute to strengthening the criminal justice system in West Bengal and the Northeast," Shah said.

The home minister also noted the impact of recent criminal law reforms and said that after the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), “in 60 per cent cases, we have witnessed chargesheets being filed within 60 days”. He said the central government is planning to set up seven more CFSL laboratories in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Bihar. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will also interact with BJP leaders and functionaries during a party convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here later in the day.