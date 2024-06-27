Sexual predators get a free pass in Yogi’s ‘jungle raj’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after it came to light that a minor girl in Chitrakoot was forced to die by suicide after cops refused to take action against her perpetrators in a sexual



harassment case.

Calling it “Jungle Raaj”, the Trinamool Congress tore apart the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh saying that sexual predators get a free pass in Yogi Adityanath’s “JUNGLERAAJ”. Trinamool alleged that Uttar Pradesh (UP) government gave a “free pass” to those who assaulted women.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress referencing the BJP’s campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao said: “In @myogiadityanath’s JUNGLE RAAJ, sexual predators get a free pass from the police while minor victims are forced to take their own lives.

Instead of taking action against the perpetrators, police locked up the father of the deceased minor. This is the reality of Beti Bachao under BJP’s double-engine governments.”

Trinamool Congress quoting news reports said that on June 23, the class 10 student hanged herself to death in UP’s Chitrakoot after the police failed to take action against two men who had been repeatedly sexually harassing her for months. When the 16-year-old victim’s family approached the police after her death, they were reportedly assaulted, put in prison and accused of killing their own daughter.

“In @myogiadityanath’s JUNGLE RAAJ, sexual predators get a free pass from the police while minor victims are forced to take their own lives. Instead of taking action against the perpetrators, police locked up the father of the deceased minor. This is the reality of Beti Bachao under BJP’s double-engine governments,” Trinamool Congress further

posted on X.