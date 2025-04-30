Sexual assault on minor: Three arrested

Kolkata: Three youths have been arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor school student in Rabindra Sarobar area.

Though the incident took place during December, 2024, the complaint was lodged on Monday following which the police took immediate action. One accused is still absconding.

According to sources, on December 19, 2024, the accused persons reportedly organised a birthday party at a food stall in Lake Mall where they invited the girl. After the celebration, the four accused allegedly took the girl to a guest house where she was sexually assaulted by them one by one.

Sources informed that the girl had met the youths on social media and it was their first meeting. However, police did not make it clear whether all four accused had met the girl on social media or only one of them was in touch with her through whom she met others. It was learnt that the father of the girl stays abroad.

A few days ago, he returned and saw that his daughter’s behaviour had changed. When she was asked if she was facing any problem, the girl broke into tears and narrated the incident. Later, the complaint was lodged. Police have registered a case against the youths under non-bailable sections of the BNS along with necessary sections of the POCSO Act. Though three accused were arrested on Monday night, one is still absconding.