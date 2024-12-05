Sexual assault on infant: One arrested

Kolkata: Police arrested a man from Jhargram on Wednesday night on charges of sexual assault on a seven-month-old baby in the Burtolla area.

The accused Rajib Ghosh, of Gopiballavpur in Jhargram, was identified by the Kolkata Police after checking footage from multiple CCTV cameras.

Later on Wednesday night, he was picked up from his residence with assistance from the cops of Gopiballavpur police station.

A seven-month-old baby of a couple who are pavement dwellers in the Beadon Street area was sexually assaulted by some person on Saturday.

The parents of the child are pavement dwellers in the Beadon Street area.

On Friday night, they went to sleep with their child. In the morning, they found the baby was missing.

When they failed to trace their daughter, the parents approached the Burtolla Police Station for help. Police looked for the child in the vicinity and found her in a crying state, lying in front of a house located at about 100-metre distance from the spot where she went missing.

Doctors of RG Kar found that she was a victim of sexual assault.

While checking the CCTV footage, Rajib, who worked in a shop in the Burtolla area, was seen roaming near the spot where the baby girl was found.