Sexual assault of specially-abled: BGPM submits memorandum to SP

Darjeeling: A Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) team met the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling and submitted a memorandum, requesting speedy investigation in the POCSO case involving a teacher who had allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old specially-abled child in a school.



“We met the Superintendent of Police and requested him for a speedy investigation so that trial can start at the earliest. For this the chargesheet has to be submitted at the earliest. The accused has already been arrested and this is an open and shut case. The SP has assured us that instructions have been given to the Investigating Officer for speedy investigation,” stated Amar Lama, General Secretary, BGPM.

“We would like to request you to initiate the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the same may be completed at earliest possible so that the family of the victim girl gets justice in time, otherwise Justice delayed becomes Justice denied,” stated the memorandum. Incidentally, a specially-abled minor was allegedly molested and sexually abused by her teacher in school. The 13-year-old had bruise marks on her body. The teacher Md. Hasim (23 is a special educator (teaching specially-abled children). On June 7, based on a complaint, police arrested him. He has been charged under Section 10 of the POCSO Act (Aggravated sexual assault) and is in judicial custody.

“A special interpreter is awaited for recording her statement under Section 164 CrPC (as she is specially abled.) A prayer has already been made for a special interpreter,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

NGOs have urged that police should investigate whether the accused, being a special educator, has committed such heinous crimes on other specially-abled children also. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for a report from the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling on this matter by June 12.