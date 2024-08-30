Sexual assault cases rock Sodepur & South Kolkata

Kolkata: In Sodepur, located in Panihati’s Natagor area, BJP leader Spandan Das has been accused of confining and sexually assaulting a woman from Tollygunge, who was employed as a maid in his home. The woman endured the assault throughout the night but managed to escape early the next morning. She alerted local residents, who then apprehended Das and severely beat him in the street before he was arrested by the Ghola Police Station.

In a separate and equally troubling case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by Uttam Dey (56), a family friend whom she referred to as “uncle.” The girl’s mother noticed marks on her daughter’s body and upon questioning her, learned of the assault.

Despite the family filing a complaint at the Haridevpur Police Station, Dey was released after being questioned, leading to accusations of inadequate investigation.

The family is demanding justice and accountability from the police.The handling of this case by the authorities has been widely criticised, with many questioning the decision to release the accused without further investigation.

This incident has sparked significant outrage and calls for increased vigilance in safeguarding children from sexual abuse. An investigation is currently underway, and a case has been registered under Section 74/118(1) BNS and Section 10 of the POCSO Act.