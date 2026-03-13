Sex workers face SIR heat as names placed ‘under adjudication’ or deleted

Kolkata: The SIR of electoral rolls has created anxiety among sex workers across the state, many of whom lack proper documents or have lost contact with their families. To address the issue, the Election Commission of India organised special camps in several red-light areas. Kolkata Chief Electoral Officer Manaj Agarwal had assured: “According to the Constitution, the Election Commission can use special powers in special cases. We will use these provisions to protect our marginalised electors.”



However, after the publication of the final list, many women reportedly found their names marked “under adjudication,” while several others were deleted.

Mahasweta Mukherjee, advocacy officer of an organisation working with sex workers, said the situation in Sonagachhi- Asia’s largest red-light area- remains uncertain. The area houses around 7,000 sex workers and nearly 20 per cent have found their names “under adjudication,” while some have been deleted. Checking through the online portal or SMS has added to their difficulties, as no physical list or assistance has been provided by the booth-level officer.

In Kalighat, another red-light area, around 30 per cent of the names have reportedly gone under adjudication. One worker said, “I found my name in the list, but my daughter’s name has been deleted. As a single mother, I cannot provide further documents.” The daughter also expressed concern about continuing her studies if she cannot prove her citizenship. In Tollygunge, 10 names have gone under adjudication and one has been deleted, reportedly the son of a sex worker. In Kalna, on the city’s outskirts, 75 names have been placed under adjudication with no deleted cases.

Amra Padatik, an organisation working with sex workers, has approached the Election Commission. Officials reportedly advised them not to worry, saying the cases would be looked into. Not having a proper understanding of the procedure and lacking the required documents, many sex workers now find themselves in a deeply uncertain and problematic situation regarding their inclusion in the electoral rolls.