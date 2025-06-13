Sex worker ‘attacked’ with sharp weapon, accused still at large

Siliguri: A sex worker was allegedly attacked by a youth in the red-light area under Ward 7 in Siliguri. The woman was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon in the wee hours of Friday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital.

According to local sources, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sahil, a 23-year-old resident of the area, allegedly carried out the attack. Eyewitnesses reported that Sahil, known in the locality for his abusive and violent behaviour, approached the victim and suddenly assaulted her with a sharp weapon. The woman collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely. Locals rushed her to Siliguri District Hospital in critical condition. The incident has left the entire neighbourhood gripped with fear. Upon receiving information, Pintu Ghosh, the councillor of Ward 7, and the police from Khalpara Outpost arrived at the scene. Sources claim that Sahil had long been a menace in the area.

He was known for harassing women, often under the influence of intoxicants. Residents also revealed that Sahil had recently been incarcerated for 42 days on charges of rape but resumed his violent activities shortly after his release.

Councillor Pintu Ghosh expressed deep concern over the incident saying: “Such incidents are never accepted.

I will urge the locals to submit a mass memorandum to the police against the incident and demand security in the area.” Meanwhile, the accused remains absconding and the police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.