Sex worker assault case: Prime accused arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Khalpara Outpost Police have arrested Mohammad Sahil, the prime accused in the violent attack on a sex worker in the red light area of Siliguri.

Sahil was apprehended from the Junction bus stand in Siliguri on Tuesday night after days of police pursuit. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late at night on June 13. According to police sources, Sahil allegedly demanded Rs 3,500 from the victim. When the woman refused, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and immediately fled the scene.

Since the attack, police had been actively investigating the case. It is reported that following the assault, Sahil fled Siliguri and took refuge in the forested areas of Dooars to evade capture.

He later returned to Siliguri, planning to escape to Bihar, but was intercepted by the police at the Junction bus stand.

Police sources confirmed that Sahil is a repeat offender, previously arrested on multiple serious charges, including rape.