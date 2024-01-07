Sex racket busted, eight in cop net

Siliguri: Cops of Pradhan Nagar Police Station busted a prostitution racket in Siliguri. A total of eight people were arrested for running a prostitution racket inside a hotel in Champasari area of Siliguri. Police rescued four women from the hotel.

The arrested have been identified as Sudarshan Kumar, Rajesh Paswan, Santosh Kumar Das, Subodh Kumar, Biswanath Roy, Sukherder Paswan, Sanjay Prasad Singh, all are the residents of Bihar and Atish Kumar Khasnabish, a resident of Siliguri.

Based on secret information, Pradhan Nagar Police conducted a raid on the hotel on Saturday night. Police said the hotel authorities used to bring girls and women from outside and offer them to those who stay at the hotel. This racket was going on for a long time.

Earlier too, Pradhan Nagar police apprehended many people for running such a racket in a hotel in Dagapur.

All the accused were produced at the Siliguri Court on Sunday. An investigation is ongoing.