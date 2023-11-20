Sex racket busted, three held

BALURGHAT: A sex racket was busted by the police on Sunday night in Gangarampur’s Fulbari area. Three persons, including two women, were arrested in this connection.



The police of Gangarampur Police Station sent the arrested persons to the Gangarampur Sub-divisional Court on Monday.

It is known that on Sunday night, the police of Fulbari outpost raided a place located in the Fulbari area on the basis of information from secret sources.

Police said that the two women hail from Murshidabad while the youth is from the local area.

Later the police from Fulbari outpost handed over the trio to Gangarampur Police on Monday. They were produced before the Gangarampur Sub-divisional Court on the same day.

According to a police source, the sex racket was running there for a long time. Recently the locals informed the police about this.

On Sunday evening, police raided the area after receiving information from secret sources.

“A sex racket was unveiled on Sunday night. Three persons, including two women, were arrested. An investigation has been initiated. If anyone is found guilty, he/she will be punished,” said an Investigating Officer of Gangarampur Police Station.