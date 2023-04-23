Sevoke-Rongpo Rly tunnel work likely to get over by end of 2023

alipurduar: The Railways is scheduled to complete the tunnel work in the Sevoke-Rongpo Railway line by the end of 2023. After that, the linking of the Railway track will start for connecting Sikkim to the Indian Railway network.



Dilip Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, said: “Sevoke to Rangpo will be our new railway connection under the Alipurduar Division. It will run a distance of 46 km, including 39 km of tunnel track. The work of the tunnel is the most critical work. Two-third of the tunnel (26 km) has been completed. The remaining 13 km of the tunnel will be completed by the end of 2023.”

Work on the construction of Sevoke, Riang, Teesta, Melli and Rangpo station has started. Rangpo will be a world-class station. There will be a total of 21 bridges in this project. Work has started on 6 bridges. “We are aiming to complete the major works, such as the tunnel and bridges, by March 2024. After completion, the linking of the track will begin,” added the DRM.

The foundation stone of the Sevoke- Rongpo Railway project was laid by Mamata Banerjee when she was the Railway minister in 2009. The work started accordingly, but was interrupted several times due to landslides.

The Railways plan to extend this project upto Gangtok and Nathula Pass, located at an altitude of 14,400 ft in Sikkim at a distance of 51km from Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. It is the border between India and the Tibetan Autonomous Region under China.

A railway link connecting Nathula with the plains of Siliguri will help in defence (speedy troop movement) and trade and tourism in the days to come.

On March 5, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Sikkim to review the progress of the work. During his visit, he had stated: “Our aim is to connect the entire country through the Railway network. This Railway project is from Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim and will be extended first to Gangtok and then to the China border at Nathula. Railways will do this work to further strengthen the security of the country and for better communication. The Indian Railways is determined to develop railways in Eastern India. Earlier, Rs 2,000 crore was given for Railway development in this region. Now, it has been increased to around Rs 10,000 crore.”