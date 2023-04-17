Sevoke-Rangpo Rly: 1 dead while working in tunnel

DARJEELING: Yet another death was reported at the Sevoke-Rangpo railway works. A labourer died while working in a tunnel while 2 others were injured. With this death, the total number of deaths in the Sevoke-Rongpo railway works has gone up to 11.



“The incident occurred at tunnel number T-10 at Bhalukhola, Melli in the Kalimpong district at around 10 am on Monday. One person from Cooch Behar is dead and two others, one from Bihar and the other from Jharkhand are injured. They are undergoing treatment,” stated R. Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

While tunneling work was on with excavators a slide occurred inside the tunnel with rocks and debris falling. A worker was buried in the debris while two others were injured.