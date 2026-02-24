Sevoke hit-and- run accused held

Siliguri: Police have arrested Debangshu Paul Chowdhury in connection with the fatal hit-and-run incident on Sevoke Road. The accused, a resident of the Bidhan Market area, was apprehended after CCTV footage helped investigators identify the vehicle involved.



The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Wednesday when a youth and a woman were walking from Bhaktinagar towards Panitanki more. A speeding four-wheeler hit them, dragging them nearly 20–30 feet before crashing into an e-rickshaw and fleeing the spot. The youth Shankar Chettry died, while the woman remains critically injured in the hospital.

On Monday morning, police recovered the vehicle from a city car showroom and later arrested the owner, reportedly the son of a petrol pump owner, from his workplace. During interrogation, he admitted that he had been driving the car at the time. Police are probing whether he was under the influence of alcohol and investigating other possible factors.