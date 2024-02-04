Severed head of man found in a canal in Digha

Kolkata: Tension spread in Digha area after a severed head of a man was found floating in a canal on Sunday morning.

Police recovered the severed head and sent it to the morgue.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, local residents of Bilamuria area in Digha spotted a human face in the Bilamuria canal.

When they went close they saw it was only the head of a man. Immediately Digha Police Station was informed. Police after recovering the head searched the canal for the torso but found nothing. Police suspect that the man was murdered somewhere else and his head was dumped in the canal so that cops cannot trace the culprits. A case has been registered and a probe started. Cops are trying to ascertain the victim’s identity.