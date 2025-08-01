Severe river erosion threatens lives and livelihoods in Malda

Malda: The dual fury of the Ganga and Fulhar rivers has once again left several areas in Malda district vulnerable to severe erosion, pushing thousands into uncertainty. While the overall flood situation in the Manikchak and Ratua-I blocks remains under control, alarming erosion has been reported from four blocks — Manikchak, Ratua-I, Harishchandrapur-II, and Kaliachak-III, forcing hundreds to relocate.

Entire villages in Ratua, like Janjalitola, Bokkatola and Bhasaramtola, have been swallowed by the Ganga. In Harishchandrapur, Fulhar’s rapid erosion near Gobraghat and Rashidpur has left locals anxious. “We have been living on this embankment for 11 years. Ganga took our home in Janjali and we’re yet to receive any rehabilitation,” lamented Jhantu Mondal of Balrampur, now among nearly 100 families living in temporary shelters on the embankment.

In Old Malda, swelling water levels in the Mahananda River have brought fear to residents of Wards 8, 9, and 20. At 8 am on Thursday, the rising water level was nearing the mark of 18.42 metres.

District Magistrate Malda Nitin Singhania said: “The flood situation in Manikchak and Ratua-I is under control, but severe erosion in vulnerable blocks is being monitored closely. The Ganga has receded below danger level but a constant vigil is being maintained in coordination with all departments and stakeholders.”

In response to the erosion crisis, the Irrigation department has launched immediate protection works in multiple erosion-hit areas like 300 metres in Srikantatola (Ratua-I Block), 60 metres in Jotpatta (Manikchak Block), 165 metres in Kamaltipur (Gopalpur GP, Manikchak), 100 metres in Parlalpur (Kaliachak-III Block) and 60 metres in Paschim Ratanpur (Ratua-I Block).

A total of 160 families in Manikchak and 120 families in Ratua-I have been shifted to safer locations. Relief operations are underway, with over 3,230 tarpaulins, dry rations, baby food, and Disaster Management kits distributed. A gruel kitchen has been set up in Ratua-I to support displaced families.

On the public health front, four medical camps have been operationalised, serving 549 patients so far. To ensure clean drinking water, the PHE Department has installed 16 temporary tube wells, and water pouches are being distributed.

As monsoon rains continue and upstream rainfall intensifies, authorities remain on high alert. “We are prepared for all scenarios,” said Kartik Ghosh, chairman of Disaster Management in Old Malda Municipality. “Relief camps are ready, and vulnerable areas are being sealed to prevent inundation,” Ghosh said.