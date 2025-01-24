‘Severe respiratory distress’: Partha Chatterjee shifted to ICU at SSKM

Kolkata: Former minister Partha Chatterjee was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cardiology department of the SSKM hospital on Thursday night after he complained of severe respiratory distress.

According to hospital sources, Chatterjee’s sodium and potassium levels were fluctuating. A medical board was set up for his treatment.

He was admitted to the SSKM on Monday after complaining of breathing problems in prison, sources said. He had complained about discomfort in breathing in the Presidency jail here, they said. After admission, Chatterjee was first administered nebuliser and then admitted in the Cardiology department, hospital sources said. Chatterjee has been in jail in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state.

Several tests have been performed on Chatterjee since he was admitted to the hospital. Incidentally, the Supreme Court had on December 13 granted conditional future bail to Chatterjee, stating that he can be released on bail on February 1, 2025 subject to his furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court.