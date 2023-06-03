Severe heatwave conditions to prevail for 5 more days, says IMD

Kolkata: Bengal will continue to witness severe heat wave-like conditions at least for the next five days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the wake of sharp rise in temperature in many parts of Bengal, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state for next five days.



The MeT office added that dry weather will prevail in several parts of Bengal till June 7, where temperature can shoot up to as high as 3-4 degree Celsius above normal. Extremely high temperatures will be a major cause of discomfort for people living in West Burdwan, North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Maida, and North and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal. High humidity and harsh weather will continue to be a problem for people. Other than Bengal, heat wave conditions will also affect people living in Bihar and Sikkim.

City doctors have warned that high temperatures can lead to heat cramps, rashes, and other discomfort. They have suggested not to go out in the sun particularly in the afternoon unless extremely essential. They have also urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as long as the heat wave situation prevails.

According to the MeT office prediction, there is no possibility of rainfall in South Bengal districts till Sunday. Some of the North Bengal districts may, however, witness light rainfall. There is a possibility of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a depression on June 8-10.

“Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram will experience heat waves in the next couple of days while Murshidabad and Nadia will also see a similar situation. Heat wave conditions may prevail in the two districts of North Bengal — Malda and South Dinajpur. Temperature will remain relatively higher in Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” a weather official said.

There is a possibility that two cyclonic circulations may form — one over Arabian sea and the other over Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation may intensify into depression over the Bay of Bengal on June 8-10. A low pressure has already formed over the Andaman sea.