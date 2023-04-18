Severe heatwave alert for five S Bengal dists in next 48 hours

New Delhi/Kolkata: Heatwave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the MeT office said on Monday.



The Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heatwave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience heatwave conditions over the next two to three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Kolkata has issued a severe heatwave alert for five South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours with a forecast of isolated rainfall mainly in some of the South Bengal districts mainly in the coastal areas between Friday and Sunday.

The weather system in South Bengal may change from Saturday bringing down the mercury by a few notches. There is no prediction of rainfall in the city yet. The MeT office said severe heat wave conditions will prevail in districts like Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum. The highest temperature in all the South Bengal districts will remain 3-5 degrees above normal. Kolkata’s highest temperature remained above 40 degrees on Tuesday. The situation will remain the same for the next three days. What is interesting is that most of the North Bengal districts have seen mercury hitting 40 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Darjeeling and Kalimpong from Thursday to Friday.

The MeT office added that two South Bengal districts, mainly coastal areas, will witness isolated light rainfall on Thursday while four districts will receive rainfall on Friday. On Sunday, there may be rainfall in eight South Bengal districts which include North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Nadia. Five districts of North Bengal may also receive rainfall on Thursday. Weather experts pointed out that the state may witness record-low rainfall in April. Unlike previous years, nor’wester activities are minimal in April this year which gives a signal that there may be less rainfall in April.

Mercury has already been hovering around 43-44 degree Celsius in many of the South Bengal districts. As the weather will be dry, it will give immense discomfort to the city dwellers in the next 48 hours as well. The MeT office earlier predicted that mercury would shoot up to 41-43 degree Celsius in most of the South Bengal districts with heatwave conditions sweeping through several districts. Many people, particularly in the western parts of the state, are preferring to stay indoors in the afternoon due to the loo situation. Various district administrations are setting up water stalls on the side of roads for the people.

Similar conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on April 17, and western Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be affected on April 18-19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets of the Gangetic West Bengal for the last six days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days and Bihar for three days, it said. The MeT office said a western disturbance active in the western Himalayan region will provide some relief from the soaring temperatures in the plains of northwest India starting on Tuesday.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall during April 18-20, it said. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on April 18.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy rainfall on April 18-19. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab over the next two-three days.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Above-normal heat wave days are expected in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.