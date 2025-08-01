Severe exploitation: Unscrupulous traders ruining tea quality, say growers

Siliguri: Alleging severe exploitation by unscrupulous traders and a steep decline in tea quality, the West Bengal United Forum of Small Tea Growers Association launched a protest campaign on Thursday at the Tea Park in Shahudangi Bhola More, near Siliguri.

Members of the forum, which represents seven tea-growing bodies from across North Bengal, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Director of the Tea Development Board demanding immediate intervention and policy reforms. The growers claimed that tea farmers in the region are being paid as low as Rs 13–14 per kilogram for raw green leaves, while the actual costs incurred by growers stand at nearly Rs 19 per kilogram. They further alleged that arbitrary and unscientific methods of water retention and weighing practices are being used to cheat farmers out of their rightful earnings.

Adding to their woes, the growers accused a section of traders of blending high-quality tea with low-grade tea waste material, thereby degrading the overall quality of North Bengal’s tea, a move that not only affects market credibility but also tarnishes the region’s long-standing reputation in the tea industry.

“Our farmers are being cheated. Some traders are manipulating the system for their profit, and both farmers and consumers are suffering the consequences,” said Rajat Kumar, North Bengal chairman of the United Forum. “The Tea Board must act decisively before the damage becomes irreversible,” Kumar said. The protestors placed several key demands before the Tea Board, including: Continuation of leaf-plucking operations until December 31,

100% finished tea to be routed through auctions, Special support packages for the Darjeeling Hills and small-scale growers. Speaking at the protest, Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, Secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association, emphasised the urgency of the issue. “Our primary demand is a fair and sustainable price for our green leaves. If this is not addressed soon, we will escalate our movement shortly,” he warned.

In response, Kamal Chandra Baishya, the Deputy Director of Tea Development, assured the protestors that their grievances would be communicated to higher authorities and efforts would be made to address the issues raised.