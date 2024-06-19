Several trains rescheduled after accident in Rangapani

Kolkata: Following the derailment of the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express on Monday, several trains were rescheduled or cancelled on Tuesday due to the late running of the corresponding down trains.



The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave Howrah at 2:25 pm was cancelled on Tuesday.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express departure from Howrah Station was delayed by an hour. It was rescheduled at 6:55 am instead of 5:55 am.

Similarly, Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express was rescheduled at 1 am instead of its scheduled departure time at 11:20 pm. Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express left Howrah at 9:05 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 4:05 pm.

The affected train had arrived at Sealdah at 3:16 am on Tuesday.

Railway had arranged food at Aluabari Station for 1293 passengers of the affected train (13174 Down) which continued its journey after detaching four derailed coaches.

At Sealdah station, Mayor Firhad Hakim and Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty were present. Buses were arranged for the passengers of the affected train.

Apart from this, the Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam along with Railway staff distributed food packets to the passengers.

Helpline numbers and desks were opened at various stations including Sealdah station to manage queries of relatives of passengers travelling in the affected Kanchanjungha Express and passengers scheduled to travel to different locations in northeast and North Bengal. Another help desk was set up by RPF and GRP.