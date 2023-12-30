Several trains delayed due to rail blockade

Kolkata: Several trains, including the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, were delayed on Saturday due to a rail blockade at Kantadih Station in Purulia by Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan.

The protest started at 6:35 am and was resolved by 9:45 am. During this duration, passenger trains were bunched up at different stations. The Vande Bharat Express was stood at Purulia Railway Station.

Passengers suffered due to the delay. According to Railway officials, they had initially cancelled a few trains but later on, as the protest was withdrawn they too withdrew the cancellation list. The protest took place at the Andra and Chandil division of SER.

According to a media report, the protestors had called for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh and hence were protesting on railway tracks.