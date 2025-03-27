Several train cancellations, diversions announced for April-May in SER network

Kolkata: Train services under the South Eastern Railway (SER) will be significantly affected in April and May due to scheduled developmental work in the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway, as well as yard remodelling at Santragachi station in the Kharagpur Division.

As part of the developmental work in Bilaspur, 30 pairs of express trains will be cancelled between April 9 and April 25. Affected services include the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express, Howrah-Pune Duronto Express, Santragachi-Jabalpur Express, Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express, Santragachi-Pune Express, Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Express, Howrah-Pune Express, and LTT Mumbai-Shalimar Express, among others.

Additionally, four express trains, including the Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Duronto Express and the Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail, will be diverted during this period. Meanwhile, two MEMU train services operating between Gondia and Jharsuguda will be short-terminated and short-originated at Bilaspur between April 11 and May 5.

From April 30 to May 18, train services will face further disruptions due to yard remodelling work at Santragachi station. During this period, over 200 local trains will be cancelled, with the most significant impact on May 17, when 56 services will be suspended. Other major disruptions include 36 cancellations on May 11 and 32 on May 18. On certain days, only a handful of trains, ranging from one to six, will be cancelled.

Express and mail train services will also be affected, with approximately 30 pairs of express trains being cancelled between May 2 and May 18. Affected services include the Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express, Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Rupashi Bangla Express, Shalimar-Udaipur City Express, Howrah-Digha Kandari Express, Secunderabad-Santragachi Special, Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, Howrah-MGR Chennai Central Mail and the Puri-Shalimar Weekly Express.

Additionally, 12 pairs of express and local trains will be short-terminated and short-originated. Among them, four express trains, including the Adra-Howrah Express and Bhadrak-Howrah Express, will start and end their journeys at Kharagpur instead of Howrah. Local train services will be adjusted accordingly, with some journeys terminating and originating from Santragachi.