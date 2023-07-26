Several suffer injuries in shootout at Jagatballavpur

Kolkata: A woman suffered bullet injury and several others were injured after a clash broke out where bullets were fired at Jagatballavpur, in Howrah, on Tuesday morning, over an alleged encroachment issue.



Police detained four persons till Tuesday night in connection with the incident.

According to sources, a promoter, identified as Dilip Chongdar, was building a house adjacent to a ground at Polgustia area. It is alleged that he attempted to build a ventilation duct by encroaching a portion of the ground. As local youths play there, villagers had protested against Chongdar’a alleged encroachment and a dispute was going on over the past few months over the issue.

However, on Tuesday, Chondar’s men allegedly started construction work on the encroached land. When villagers protested and tried to stop the construction work, they were allegedly assaulted. It is also alleged that Chongdar had hired miscreants who fired a few rounds. A woman was reportedly shot.

The promoter claimed that the villagers attacked him and his men with sticks and firearms. However, no one on his part was found to be injured till Tuesday night but several villagers were injured and were rushed to a local hospital.

Later, a large contingent of police force was sent to the spot to control the situation.