‘Several South Bengal dists to get rainfall in the next two days’

kolkata The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts till Wednesday.



More than eight districts in South Bengal, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram will receive isolated scattered rainfall for the next two days.

The MeT office said that the rainfall may intensify in the next 24 hours. Various South Bengal districts, including the coastal areas, will witness thundershowers and lightning on Wednesday. There may be some scattered rainfall in some pockets on Thursday. However, the situation is likely to improve from Thursday.

The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will also witness thundershowers and lightning in the next four days.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at 25.2 degree Celsius which was 1 degree above normal.

On Sunday the lowest temperature stood at 26 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature was registered at 34.3 degree Celsius. The city’s temperature will remain between 24-34 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours.According to the MeT office, a western disturbance is likely to hit the western parts of the country. There is a low-pressure area near Bangladesh.