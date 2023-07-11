Several South Bengal dists to get heavy showers in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next 48 hours as there has been an alert for thunderstorms by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. Various north Bengal districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.



The MeT office said that various pockets of the districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore may receive rainfall. There may be light rainfall in Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. A Yellow alert has been issued by the MeT office saying that rain will lash these districts.

There may be thunderstorm activities happening in several parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore on Thursday and Friday. People in South Bengal witnessed hot and humid weather in the past few days despite the fact that some pockets received scattered rainfall hardly having any impact on the temperature. Several districts in North Bengal continued to receive heavy scattered rainfall for the past few days.

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday while other north Bengal districts may receive moderate rainfall. Intensity of rainfall will be reduced in North Bengal on July 14. The MeT office had earlier said that people would continue to witness hot and humid weather on the weekend. Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall in the last week as well while Darjeeling and Kalimpong received moderate to heavy rainfall.



