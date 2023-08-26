Several South Bengal districts hit by heavy rainfall

Kolkata: Rains lashed several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday morning. The districts like North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas also received light to moderate rainfall.



Monsoon axis has been active in South Bengal. It was situated near Kolkata. As a result, several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Friday. The sky remained partially cloudy in several parts of South Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday predicted scattered rainfall in South Bengal districts while an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for several North Bengal districts.

The MeT office had said that there will be spells of heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri till Saturday. Orange alert has been issued. Several North Bengal districts received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. The water level in the river may also go up, the MeT office warned. The districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will also receive moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, the train movement on the Up line between Habra and Maslandapur station of Barasat-Bangaon section was controlled as a safety measure after a landslide following torrential rains that took place there at around 7 am on Friday. After the restoration work was completed, train movements through the Up line resumed at 9:30 am at a restricted speed. However, the Down line remained unaffected. Four local trains were cancelled and two were short terminated due to the incident.