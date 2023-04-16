Several schools to hold online classes next week

Kolkata: The private schools in the city have declared temporary closure from Monday till Saturday responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to shut education institutions amid the 'extreme heatwave' situation prevailing across the state.



The state Education department issued a notification stating that all educational institutions, including colleges and universities, will remain closed from Monday to Saturday.

Ballygunge Siksha Sadan and South Point School will remain closed during this period. There has been no announcement of any online classes for these two schools. The South Point School has notified that examinations scheduled during this week will be held as per schedule in air-conditioned rooms. Patha Bhavan school will also remain closed and soon a decision will be taken on holding online classes. Delhi Public School Ruby Park (Kasba) and Ruby Park Public School at Taratala will be holding online classes from April 18. Rammohun Mission School will also be holding online classes. “Virtual classes have been a regular feature during pandemic so to ensure that academic activities are not affected we have decided to go for online classes," a senior official of Rammohun Mission said.