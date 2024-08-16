Several police personnel injured in violent mob attack

Kolkata: Several police personnel were injured after a violent mob attacked the police during event ‘reclaim the night’ in front of RG Kar Hospital and in Baguiati.



Late on Wednesday night, a violent mob broke the barricade placed in front of the RG Kar and barged inside.

Later, the mob vandalised the Emergency ward on the ground floor and part of the first floor of the same building while one section of the violent mob was attacking the cops using brickbats and stones. Due to the stone pelting and melee, at least nine police personnel of Kolkata Police, including the Deputy Commissioner (DC), North, Avishek Gupta suffered injuries. They were admitted to multiple hospitals.

On the other hand, during the ‘reclaim the night’ movement in Baguiati, some miscreants started pelting stones at the police personnel who were deployed at the said spot for the protection of the people taking part in the movement.

One of the stones hit a lady Constable identified as Shampa Pramanik on her face resulting in profuse bleeding. Later, five persons were arrested.