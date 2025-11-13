Several migratory birds return to North Bengal with onset of winter

Alipurduar: With the onset of a mild winter, migratory birds have begun returning to North Bengal once again. But this year, experts fear that flash floods across the region may affect the arrival and diversity of waterfowl by disturbing their natural habitats.

Leading the early arrivals is the Brown Shrike, one of the first winter visitors to the plains. By late autumn, Brown Shrikes and other species of shrikes were already sighted across the forests and urban areas of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and the plains of Darjeeling.

Renowned wetlands such as Gajoldoba near Siliguri, Rasikbil in Cooch Behar, and Nararthali in the Buxa Tiger Reserve are known havens for migratory waterfowl including the Grey-headed Lapwing, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Lesser Whistling Duck, Common Teal and Ferruginous Pochard. Although large flocks are yet to arrive, birdwatchers expect thousands of migratory species to fill the skies by mid-December.

Experts have warned, however, that the recent floods may alter this year’s migratory pattern. Sediment and dolomite deposits in riverbeds have disrupted wetland ecosystems, potentially affecting food availability and nesting sites.

“During winter, North Bengal becomes a haven for migratory birds. Shrikes are always the first to arrive, and their role in maintaining nature’s balance is immense,” said Shibun Bhowmik, a bird enthusiast.

Animesh Basu, Secretary of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), added: “These birds generally stay till February or March. Their regular arrival shows that North Bengal’s environment remains favourable. But after the flash floods, a huge quantity of dolomite has settled in the riverbeds, disturbing the ecological balance and habitats. We will know the full impact by December.” Apart from migrants, several rare resident species, including the Wreathed Hornbill, Sultan Tit, Black Eagle, Greater Spotted Eagle and Great Hornbill, have also been recorded this season.

As temperatures drop further in the higher Himalayas, more species are expected to descend to the plains. Once again, North Bengal’s forests and wetlands are set to echo with the vibrant calls of its winged winter guests.