Several migrant workers injured as bus overturns

Cooch Behar: Several migrant workers were injured when their bus overturned while they were on their way home to vote. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, causing a commotion in the Gobra Chora area of Dinhata. According to local sources, a bus carrying migrant workers returning from Bihar was headed to the Nagorer Bari area of Dinhata when it lost control and overturned in the Gobra Chora area. The bus had passengers from various areas, including Natko Bari, Chowdhuryhat and Dhapra.



Upon receiving news of the overturned bus, locals rushed to the scene to rescue the approximately 50-60 migrant workers. The injured were swiftly rescued and transported to the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. While some were discharged after receiving primary treatment, the rest remain under treatment at the hospital.

Alam Haque, a local resident, recounted: “I heard a loud noise at home in the morning and went outside to see that a bus had overturned. Soon, all the residents of the area rushed to help rescue the injured. Among the injured are two children, whose condition is critical. Most of the injured are migrant workers who had gone outside the state to work in brick kilns. This unfortunate incident occurred as they were returning home to vote.”