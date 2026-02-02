Several IPS officers & 52 Inspectors moved

Kolkata: Just a day after Peeyush Pandey was appointed Bengal’s new Director General of Police (DGP) and several senior IPS officers were reshuffled, another round of transfers took place on Saturday, including that of Murshidabad Police District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Sunny Raj.

According to the order published on Saturday by the Police Service Cell of the state Home and Hill Affairs department, Raj has been posted as the Special Superintendent (SS) in the Intelligence Branch (IB) while Dhritiman Sarkar will replace him. Sachin, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town Division in the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, has been made the Commandant (CO) RAF in Dabgram. Jyotirmoy Roy, who was the CO EFR, will replace Sachin. Priyabrata Roy, who was the DC, South in Kolkata Police has been made the SP, Barasat PD. Dipak Sarkar, who was the DC, North, will replace Roy.

Dinesh Kumar, who was the SP, Bongaon PD has been made the DC North in Kolkata. Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, the DC South Suburban Division (SSD) in Kolkata will replace Kumar. Arish Bilal, DC East of Kolkata has been made the SS IB while Jaspreet Singh will replace him. Charu Sharma, the Additional SP in Sunderban PD will replace Dasgupta.

Apart from the IPS cadre, the posting of 52 Inspectors of Kolkata Police has been changed.