Several injured in clash over land dispute

Malda: A violent clash erupted on Thursday morning in Kanuya village of Chanchal, Malda, over a long-standing land dispute. Two groups, armed with bricks, sticks and sharp weapons, attacked each other, leaving several injured.

The conflict arose over ownership of land belonging to Dipu Pramanik, parts of which were purchased separately by Abdus Salam and Matiur from different co-owners. Violence broke out when a government surveyor came to measure the land. Each side accused the other of bringing outsiders and initiating the attack.

Sources said some members of the Matiur faction are critical and admitted to Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital, while Salam’s supporters are under treatment at Harischandrapur Rural Hospital.

Police intervened promptly, deployed forces and launched an investigation.