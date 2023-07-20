Several injured as bus turns turtle near Tala Bridge

A: Several passengers were injured after a bus toppled on B T Road near the Northern slope of Tala Bridge on Tuesday night. According to sources, the bus on route Dakshineswar Naktala was moving towards Paikpara when the driver lost control and the bus toppled and came to a halt after hitting the median divider. It was alleged that the driver was competing with another bus and was driving dangerously

The passengers suffered minor injuries, however, police claimed that no passengers were injured. Police have seized the bus and detained the driver. This apart, on Tuesday evening a pedestrian was killed after a motorcycle hit him near the Amherst Street crossing on

K C Sen Street. The injured pedestrian Joy Prakash Das (56) was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries later. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist identified as Md Samir

who was riding without wearing a helmet had also fallen on the road and suffered injuries. He has been admitted at the R G Kar hospital. It is alleged that the motorcycle which he was riding was found without a registration plate.