Several illegal shops built encroaching footpath pulled down

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) on Thursday night reportedly evicted several shops that were constructed on the footpath at Pachuria Sardarpara area near DLF 2.



According to sources, around 9 pm on Thursday night, NKDA officials accompanied by a large contingent of police force arrived at Pachuria Sardarpara along with a bulldozer. Before demolishing the illegal shops that were set up encroaching the footpath, NKDA staff announced through the public address system to stay away from the shops as those will be pulled down. The shop owners alleged that they were not given time to take away the objects from the shops. However, sources informed that the shop

owners were informed earlier to leave the place. Till last reports came in, the eviction process is continuing.

It may be mentioned that earlier NKDA had pulled down several unauthorised structures from near the Nazrul Tirtha. It was alleged that a section of people were giving a certain space of footpath and roads on rent to small-time traders to run their business. Also, a section of such small-time traders do not relocate despite being provided with rehabilitation.