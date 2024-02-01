Several IAS officers moved

In a major rejig on Wednesday about 24 IAS officers in the state were reshuffled or given additional charge. About 22 WBCS officers were transferred and posted as BDO, four as SDO and three as Additional District Magistrates.

Manoj Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Fire and Emergency Services department has been given additional charge of ACS of Information Technology and Electronics department. Roshni Sen, ACS of Consumer Affairs and Environment department is given additional charge of Fisheries department. Among principal secretaries Prabhat Kumar Mishra, who holds the charge of Irrigation and Waterways, as well as Water Resources Investigation department, was given additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR ) department. Binod Kumar, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and CEO Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority has been assigned additional charge of principal secretary of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MA & ME) and Correctional Administration department.

Ghulam Ali Ansari, secretary MA & ME department, has been given additional charge of Commissioner Malda division and chairman of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

Avanindra Singh, who was the secretary of Fisheries department has been shifted as Divisional Commissioner Burdwan division while J.P Meena serving as secretary of Correctional Administration and PAR department, has been transferred as Divisional Commissioner Presidency Division.

Shubhanjan Das, secretary in Health department was transferred as DEO (District Election Officer) of Kolkata (North) while Devi Prasad Karanam, secretary Finance department has been given additional charge of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement (DRI & E). Khalid Anwar, senior special secretary of Finance department will hold additional charge of Director of Lotteries, Ayesha Rani, senior special secretary in Public Health and Engineering department has been transferred as Divisional Commissioner Medinipur division, Joyoshi Dasgupta, senior special secretary of Animal Resources Development department has been transferred to Tribal Development department and Uma Sankar S, Excise Commissioner has been appointed as IG Registration and Commissioner of Stamp Revenue.

Vivek Kumar, additional district magistrate (ADM) of North Dinajpur has been shifted as joint secretary, Agriculture department while three IAS officers working as joint secretary in three departments have been appointed as ADM Darjeeling, North Dinajpur and Jhargram respectively.

Seven IAS officers acting as special commissioner/commissioner/ senior special secretary/ joint secretary were also reshuffled.