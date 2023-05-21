Several hurt, houses damaged, poles & trees uprooted

cooch behar: Nakkati Gach Gram Panchayat and Balabhut Gram Panchayat under Tufanganj block number 1, Cooch Behar witnessed large scale devastation owing to rain and thunderstorm. Several persons were injured.

Electric wires were damaged; poles along with trees were uprooted in the area. Several people were injured in the incident. One person with critical injuries has been admitted at the Tufanganj hospital.Kamat Phulbari, Dhadial, Dwipar Par, Ghugratala, Sheal Para areas under Nakkati Gach Gram Panchayat suffered extensive damage. Guar Vita, Battala, Nayarchar of North Balabhut under Balabhut Gram Panchayat were severely affected owing to torrential rains in the wee hours of Sunday.

In Kamat Phulbari area, three trees were uprooted. Three members of a family were injured. Ramcharan Barman, is in a critical condition and is admitted at the Tufanganj Hospital.Munu Sheikh, a local resident, said: “It started pouring at around 3am on Sunday. Houses were destroyed in the storm. Three members of a family were buried under the house. They were rescued by the locals.” “We have visited the areas to take stock of the situation. Relief material including tarpaulin sheets are being provided. All necessary steps are being taken,” stated Debrishi Banerjee, BDO, Tufanganj Block1. Meanwhile, trees and electric poles were uprooted in Siliguri disrupting electric supply in 9 localities in Siliguri on Saturday evening owing to torrential rain and storm.

Siliguri Municipal Corporation workers along with teams from the electricity department went about clearing the uprooted trees and repairing damaged electric poles. By Sunday morning electricity was restored in all areas.