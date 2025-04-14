Several houses damaged, residents hurt in clash between 2 groups

Siliguri: Tension gripped Jyotinagar, Ward 4 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), following a violent clash between two groups in the area. The conflict, which erupted in the early hours of Monday, led to stone-pelting and left several locals injured.

According to reports, the confrontation began on Saturday night when a group of miscreants allegedly attacked ‘sanyasis’ participating in Charak Puja in the area. A complaint was lodged with the police in connection with the attack. However, the situation escalated further from the wee hours of Monday, leading to renewed violence.

By Monday morning, the two groups were engaged in stone-pelting, causing damage to several houses in the locality and injuring a few residents. Two injured individuals have been admitted to Siliguri District Hospital.

In response, a large contingent of police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was swiftly deployed to the troubled area.

C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police Siliguri, along with Bishwa Chand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and other senior officers, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A police picket was deployed and a route march was conducted to restore calm. The Commissioner stated: “The incident stemmed from a dispute between two groups. Stones were pelted, but the situation is now under control. We urge the public not to pay heed to any rumors.” To further ease tensions, Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri, visited the area this afternoon and appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony.

“For the past few years, Charak Puja has been performed in the area with all the rituals. Such incidents are not expected. Whoever the culprits are should be sent behind bars. I request people to maintain peace and cooperate with the police,” said Sarkar.