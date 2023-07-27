Several HIDCO plots in prime locations sold illegally by a racket

Kolkata: The case of several plots in New Town allegedly being sold to affluent people by a racket over the past few months came to the fore recently. The fraud came to light when a number of buyers approached the appropriate authority for mutation purposes.

According to sources, a group of people belonging to a racket, had spread the news that few plots in prime locations of New Town were going to be sold. As the number of plots was very less, they would be maintaining secrecy. The accused had allegedly targeted a few wealthy people across the city who wished to buy them. It is alleged that after the deal was finalised, the accused prepared forged documents and the logos. The documents were forged in such a manner that the officer and registers of the land and land revenue department failed to recognise them. However, the record showed that the stamp duty for selling and buying the lands worth crores of rupees was submitted to the government’s fund. The forgery was spotted at the time of mutation when the concerned authority summoned both the buyers and sellers of those plots. After getting the letter, HIDCO authorities found that the plots mentioned were not sold by them. Later, it was found that the money which was credited at a bank’s branch in Keshtopur was withdrawn within one day.

Sources informed that the people who were cheated have lodged complaints and the police have reportedly started a probe to bust the scam.