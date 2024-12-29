Several held, firearms, ammunition & narcotics seized

Kolkata: The state police have arrested several persons and recovered firearms along with ammunition and narcotic substances through raids in different parts of the state in the wee hours on Friday.

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate conducted a raid at Motirpole area under Narayanpur Police Station and arrested one Md Mehtab Alam and seized a pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

The Murshidabad Police District based on a source information conducted a raid at Ramchandrur Jhor Para area under Raninagar Police Station and arrested one Rajesh Sheikh of Dubapara and seized a loaded pipe gun from his possession.

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate during a raid at the rented premises of one Badsha Khan at Raghunath Chak Ber near Royerbandh Math, under Raniganj police station arrested him and seized a loaded pipe gun from his possession.

The sleuths of Manikchak Police Station in Malda during raid at Nurpur Stand, arrested one Aijul Hoque of Uttar Chandpur Namotola along with 4 others and seized 9.219 kg ganja, a mobile etc. from their possession. During a raid under Naxalbari Police Station area at Rathkhola Morh bus stop in Darjeeling, police arrested one Saniul Sk of Shershahi Nayagram and seized 205.6 gm suspected Brown Sugar from his possession.

Police intercepted a truck and seized the same with 129.19 kg ganja like substance after arresting four persons during a raid at Himghar Chowpathy area under Ghoksadanga Police Station area in Cooch Behar.